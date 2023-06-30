Ever since the pandemic has gone, we have seen regional industries flourishing like anything, especially movies from the Marathi film industry and Punjabi film industry are creating havoc at the box office despite being restricted to their respective states. The latest firecracker to create all the buzz is Carry On Jatta 3, and here’s how much it earned on day 1!

Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik and others in key roles. It’s the third instalment in the highly successful comedy franchise Carry On Jatta. Its predecessor was a huge hit at the Indian box office and had ended its lifetime in the range of 30-35 crores nett. Now, this one is heading to clock a much bigger number.

Released yesterday, Carry On Jatta 3 opened to mostly positive reviews from all around, and the ticket-paying audience is calling it a ‘laugh riot’. All thanks to this favourable talk and record-breaking advance booking, the film has ended up being the biggest Punjabi opener of all time at the Indian box office.

Carry On Jatta 3 has opened to an estimated collection of 4.25 crores nett at the Indian box office on day 1. This is really huge as it has left behind Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh, which was the biggest Punjabi opener till yesterday. Honsla Rakh had earned approx 2.60 crores nett on day 1.

Let’s see how much Carry On Jatta 3 puts on board during the opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

