Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, is witnessing some of its final days of theatrical run. The good thing is the film is already among the top Indian grossers, but the bad thing is its investment is too high to declare the film a commercial success. Here’s how much it has earned so far at the worldwide box office!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus based on the Indian epic Ramayana opened to mixed to negative reviews among the audience and critics. As a result, despite an earth-shattering start of 140 crores gross, the film failed to maintain its momentum at the box office. The fall has been so miserable that the collection is yet to hit the 400 crore mark.

As per the latest box office update, Adipurush has earned 278.50 crores nett in India, which equals 328.63 crores gross. In overseas, the numbers are disappointing, with just 54 crores gross coming so far. After combining both, the worldwide total stands at 382.63 crores gross.

Meanwhile, in the other news, the Allahabad High Court pulled up makers of Adipurush over its dialogues that have infuriated a large section of the audience for “hurting religious sentiments”. The court also directed the film’s co-writer, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, to be made a party in the case, and issued a notice directing him to respond within a week.

The bench of Justice Rajesh Chauhan and Justice Shri Prakash Singh was hearing a petition demanding a ban on Adipurush, which claims to be a film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

