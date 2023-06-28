We’re just a day away from witnessing the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. As of now, nothing is working against the film, so the trade is expecting a decent start at the box office. However, in the advance booking, the response is quite underwhelming as the 1 crore mark is yet to be crossed. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the rom-com is releasing on Thursday, and it is enjoying the benefit of Bakri Eid. Considering the recent success of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, there are hopes that Kartik and Kiara’s film might work too.

It is learnt that SatyaPrem Ki Katha has sold tickets worth just 0.90 crore gross so far across the country for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). This is highly shocking considering the fact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had sold a good number of tickets for the opening day. Having said that, the situation is still slightly better than Shehzada.

Also, there’s Bakri Eid’s partial holiday tomorrow, which would help SatyaPrem Ki Katha gain traction at the box office. Of course, a lot depends on how the word-of-mouth factor turns out to be. As of now, the film is looking for a start of 6-7 crores, which is on the lines of Kartik Aaryan’s last release, Shehzada (6.50 crores).

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and others, SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao and others in key roles.

