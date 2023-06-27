We’re just a couple of days away from the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film marks a reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the potential of turning out to be a winner at the box office, the trade has its expectations from this rom-com. But will it be able to enter the list of Kartik’s top 5 openers? Let’s find out!

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film falls into the rom-com category and with Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke creating magic at the box office, this one too is expected to do well. Already, there’s a decent pre-release buzz, and the initial response in advance booking is also encouraging. All these factors help in creating a positive perception.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, which ensures good awareness and showcasing for the film. Also, there’s an absence of any other major competitor in theatres. With things working favour, the film has a chance to hit a double-digit score on its opening day. If this happens, it’ll be Kartik Aaryan’s third biggest opener after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Love Aaj Kal.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s top 5 box office openers:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores Love Aaj Kal – 12.40 crores Pati Patni aur Woh – 9.10 crores Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – 6.80 crores

What do you think? Where will SatyaPrem Ki Katha stand in Kartik Aaryan’s top 5 openers? Share with us through comments, and for more box office stories & updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

