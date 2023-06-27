Amid the failures of big films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has turned out to be a pleasant surprise of the season. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film is a clean box office success and even withstood the initial storm caused by Prabhas’ Adipurush. As a result, with a steady and consistent run, the mark of 100 crore has been crossed at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film had no buzz before its release. All thanks to positive word-of-mouth and the growing popularity of music, this romantic comedy maintained a healthy pace after a decent start. It’s a ray of hope and a fresh change amid the trend of big-scale action entertainers. The controlled budget worked a big time in favour of the makers.

As per the latest update, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stands at 79.02 crores nett in India, which equals 93.24 crores gross. In overseas, the rom-com has earned 11 crores gross so far. Combining both, this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has finally entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office as the global total stands at 104.24 crores gross.

As Adipurush has flopped a big time, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has definitely got a space to perform. However, as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases this Thursday, it’ll be interesting to see how much disruption the film suffers in its theatrical run.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

