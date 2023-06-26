After the failure of Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film also stars Kiara Advani as a female lead, thus marking a reunion of Kiara and Kartik after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As we’re just a few days away from the film’s release, let’s look at how Kartik has fared at the box office in his entire filmy journey!

Over the years, Kartik has emerged as a star among the young generations and has surprised everyone with his recent hits. For those who don’t know, the actor scored three consecutive box office successes with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The streak was broken by Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. He yet again proved his pull with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In a career of 12 years, which started with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, Kartik Aaryan has been featured in 11 films as a male lead (excluding direct OTT releases). Out of these 11 films, he has given 5 flops, with the latest addition being Shehzada, an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

If calculated, Kartik Aaryan’s success ratio at the box office is 54.54%. Out of a total of 11 theatrical releases, Kartik has 4 Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hits to his credit – Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has 1 Hit in the form of Pati Patni Aur Woh. His debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, was a Plus affair.

The list of Kartik Aaryan’s Flops includes Akaash Vani, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Guest Iin London, Love Aaj Kal and Shehzada. Click here to see Kartik’s filmometer & box office worth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

