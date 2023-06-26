An unthinkable feat awaits Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is now less than 1 crore away from hitting the 80 crore mark. A mid-budget film, which has been going on and on with no break whatsoever, is having a successful run in the fourth week as well.

In fact, it won’t be surprising if the film ends up collecting more than the third week unless there is a big drop on Thursday when SatyaPrem Ki Katha arrives. Otherwise, it has done well to take on an early lead, with both Friday and Saturday being bigger than the week before and now even Sunday turning out to be better than the last. While 2.24 crores had come last Sunday, this Sunday, it was a haul of 2.88 crores, which is simply superb.

All of this has now pushed the total to 79.02 crores and if all continues as per the trend, then 80 crores mark would be crossed tomorrow, if not today itself. In fact, last week, there was no drop on Monday (1.08 crores) and the collections were exactly the same as Friday. If something like this ends up happening this week as well, then one never knows; a lifetime of 90 crores could be a possibility as well!

