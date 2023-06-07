The duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has reunited after a box office ‘Super-Hit’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Yes, we’re talking about their upcoming romantic comedy, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film still has a lot of days remaining before its release and it definitely looks like a good outing from Bollywood. Let’s discuss below the impact of its recently released trailer!

Amid a trend of visual spectacles and big-scale action entertainers, romantic films are gaining back their audience this year. We saw Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar almost making 150 crores nett at the Indian box office. Even last Friday’s release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal is doing a decent job. Now, it seems like Kartik and Kiara’s upcoming film too could rake in moolah.

A day before yesterday, the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha was unveiled. So far, the response has been on the positive side and at the time this story is being written, the trailer is trending at #3 on YouTube. As per the promo, the film seems to be on the light-hearted side with the chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani once again stealing the show.

The music looks fresh and good with a supporting cast including Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav and others too promising a fun time in theatres. Overall, Satyaprem Ki Katha promises to be a complete popcorn entertainer and the family audience would remain its target audience base.

Considering the fact that the trailer has been well received and the music album is yet to come out, Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to only surge in its buzz. At the box office, it has an open run when it arrives on 29th June as the euphoria of Adipurush would have settled down by then and also there’s an absence of any major competitor.

Assessing all the factors and considering the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s momentum for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s jodi, Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to take a double-digit start. As of now, it is looking to score 10-12 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office.

