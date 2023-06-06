After an uninterrupted run of 31 days where collections stayed over the 1 crore mark right through, The Kerala Story got into the ‘lakhs’ zone for the first time ever since its release. The best part is that it has got here after four and a half weeks of excellent run where it faced competition from number of films, be it big or small, from Bollywood or Hollywood, but still never ever lost steam.

Even now, it’s nothing short of remarkable that the film has a few shows reserved for it at some of the premium screens.

On Monday, The Kerala Story collected 0.80 crore more and that’s a reasonable drop when compared to Friday numbers of 1.05 crore. It’s also on the expected lines since this is the kind of Friday to Monday hold that the film has managed for itself right through. It could well have done more as well but then suddenly there are two-three major movies that are in the running and they are turning out to be the first choices for the audiences.

Also, the ticket prices too have been reduced to Rs.99 during the weekdays, so in a way, the footfalls are still the same as that of Monday.

The job has been more than just done by the Adah Sharma starrer as it now stands at 237.02 crores. Hopefully, there won’t be further fall in collections between today and Thursday, as that would allow it to hold screens in the coming week. Not that there is any other Bollywood release this Friday but for distributors to keep having confidence in a movie, it needs to perform consistently right through the week, and that’s something which the Vipul Shah production would be aiming for.

