RRR’s humongous success at the Japanese box office has opened a new market for Indian movies. A few days back, the film completed 200 days in the country and earned well beyond 100 crores. Now, it is learnt that KGF Chapter 2 and KGF Chapter 2 are arriving simultaneously in Japan, and the second instalment starring Yash has a strong chance of regaining its spot on the worldwide chart. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, RRR was released last year at the Japanese box office and initially, it opened to just about decent numbers. However, with strong word-of-mouth, the magnum opus went from strength to strength to enjoy a historic run in the country. As of now, it has earned around 115 crores and has surpassed KGF 2’s worldwide sum of 1230 crores gross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, RRR stands at a total of 1259 crores gross at the worldwide box office and is currently the third-highest Indian grosser of all time. As per the report on Track Tollywood, KGF Chapter 2 and Chapter 1 are releasing simultaneously in Japan on 14th July. Interestingly, Twin Movies, which distributed RRR, will distribute Yash’s KGF films.

With just a margin of 29 crores to cover, KGF Chapter 2 has a golden chance of taking back its third spot from RRR in the list of highest Indian grossers at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, seeing if KGF Chapter 2 manages to topple RRR‘s Japan collection will be interesting.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Producer Of Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Starrer Suffers A Loss Of Massive 5.30 Crores After Buying Tickets Worth 2.5 Lakhs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News