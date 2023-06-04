Hombale Films’ Salaar by Prashanth Neel featuring the PAN India star Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and the excitement around it is palpable with how fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Today, as the maestro director Prashanth Neel turns a year older, the makers drop a video wishing him a happy birthday, calling him a madman who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders and more!

Sharing several clips of the ace director, the makers write “A MADMAN, TRANSFORMED HIS SCRIBBLES INTO SCRIPTS THAT TRANSCENDED BORDERS. NARRATIVES PRESENTED IN WAYS THAT HADN’T YET BEEN SEEN. TO ONE SUCH MADMAN, WE WISH A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

In today’s time, Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli are probably two of the only and biggest pan India content creators right now.

Salaar is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2023. It’s one of the most important projects that everyone is eyeing on, with the film marking the biggest collaboration between the star of Baahubali franchise- Prabhas and the director of KGF 1&2 – Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films’ Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of Salaar, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun! Releasing on 28th September 2023.

