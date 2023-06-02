After weeks of silence, finally, a noticeable release from Bollywood has come in the form of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Set in a light-hearted genre, the film is expected to do well with the family audiences. Now, let’s see how it has fared at the box office through day 1 advance booking.

The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar, who has already proved his mettle in this genre. His Mimi, led by Kriti Sanon, did well on the OTT platform as it was direct web release. Before that, he had directed Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi, which too was a clean box office success. Now, from the latest outing too, one expects some good results.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke didn’t see a huge pre-release buzz around it. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal carried out some promotional tours all across the country and that’s something that got social media talking for a bit. Apart from that, there’s nothing much going on. Despite all this, the film has shown a decent response in advance booking.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, three national cinema chains, which will bring most of the audience for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, have enjoyed a decent response through advance booking for day 1. Around 22,000 tickets have been sold in these chains and one expects a rise in footfalls if word-of-mouth turns out to be positive.

Now, let’s see how the film performs in on-spot bookings.

