Bollywood star Kriti Sanon set the stage afire with her scintillating dance moves at the stage of IIFA’2023. Boy did she dominate the stage like a queen! With a mix of all her songs like Sweety Tera Drama, Thumkeshwari, Param Sundari, Apna Bana Le, she left everyone in a tizzy!

Kriti also grooved with the Norwegian dance group The Quick Style on her song Param Sundari from Mimi, for which she won Best Actress last year. The act has become the talking point of the evening, with such powerhouse performers on stage grooving together.

Advertisement From Whistle Baja, Manma Emotion to Main Tera Boyfriend, Sweety Tera Drama, Coca Cola and ended on Thumkeshwari! 👌

– @kritisanon #KritiSanon #IIFA2023 pic.twitter.com/VMKES7L96l — ✨ (@simplyayeshax) May 28, 2023

Take A Look At Kriti Sanon’s Performance:

@kritisanon Energetic and best dancer param sundari at iifa awards 2023 ❤❤

What an epic dance performance to watch 💫#KritiSanon #IIFA pic.twitter.com/zrk8hrrtQU — Karitiadmirer (@karitiadmirer) May 27, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by krítí’ѕ_muѕkαn 🦋 (@kritisanonbeautywithbrain_)

For her appearance at the green carpet at IIFA, Kriti Sanon decided to grace the event in a glamorous and pearl-inspired saree, leaving everyone in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. She wore a white blouse adorned with pearls, perfectly complementing her overall look. Paired with a shiny white saree embellished with pearl accents, the actress effortlessly aced her appearance, radiating natural beauty and elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming next, Om Raut’s Adipurush. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’, Ganapath and Dinesh Vijan’s untitled next alongside Shahid Kapoor.

