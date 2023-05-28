Gulshan Devaiah is a versatile actor who needs no introduction. The actor has made a name for himself with unforgettable performances in films like Shaitan, Hate Story, Hunterrr, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Commando 3 and more. The actor has today made the headlines owing to a statement he made about director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his experience working with him.

In a recent chat, Gulshan said one might get bored working with SLB. What?!? If you want to know how he justifies this answer, scroll down and read his quote. For those who don’t know, Devaiah worked with the veteran filmmaker in the 2013 tragic romance, which starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the titular characters. He played Bhavani, Leela’s cousin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Amar Ujala, Gulshan Devaiah got candid and recalled his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The ‘Commando 3’ actor said, “If you do not have the patience, aapka dimag pak jaega (you may get bored). He takes his work very seriously and is very dedicated to his work. He expects complete dedication and submission from others as well, but it is impossible for most.” The actor added, “That hampers the balance.”

Continuing further, Gulshan Devaiah added, “People are also afraid of him. I gathered the courage to talk to him and would often sit with him in front of the monitor to watch his style of work. People are scared of him, so they do not enjoy working with him. I would often talk to him fearlessly, and he liked this aspect of mine.”

On the professional front, Gulshan is earning a lot of praise for his performance in Prime Video’s Dahaad. Also starring Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah, the web is a crime thriller that sees him essay the part of SHO/Inspector Devi Lal Singh. Besides this, he was also seen as Preetam in Raj R’s theatrically released film 8 A.M. Metro.

Gulshan Devaiah will next be seen in Raj and DK’s upcoming comedy crime thriller series Guns & Gulaabs. The show will also star Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: The Kerala Story: Kamal Haasan Slams Adah Sharma Starrer By Saying “It’s Not Enough If You Write ‘True Story’ Just At The Bottom As A Logo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News