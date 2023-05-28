The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and others continues to be in the news due to reactions to it. Recently, none other than legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan reacted when asked about the film. Sharing his views, Haasan has labelled the work as a propaganda film. Keep reading to know what he has said!

TKS has divided the audience into two sections- one supporting the work while the other rejecting it by calling it an agenda. Even Bollywood celebs have expressed different opinions. We have witnessed a clash of ideologies over this film, and the latest to join the debate is the Ulaganayagan and below is all you need to know.

Kamal Haasan was in Abu Dhabi when he was asked about The Kerala Story by the media. Responding to it, the actor said, “I told you, it’s propagandist films that I am against. It’s not enough if you write ‘true story’ just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true,” as per ANI.

Here’s the video:

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi | “I told you, it’s propagandist films that I am against. It’s not enough if you write ‘true story’ just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true,” says actor and politician Kamal Haasan on #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/VSydksg1Z3 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

Meanwhile, recently The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma urged people to shower the love and appreciation they have shown for the film on the real-life victims of forced religious conversions. She said, “You have given so much love and appreciation, now it is time to listen to these girls’ stories and appreciate them.”

The makers had invited 26 young women victims of forced religious conversion from Aarsha Vidya Samajam Ashram, Ernakulam, Kerala, and introduced them to the media. They also donated Rs 51 lakh from the film’s profits to the Ashram for the education and uplift of the women.

