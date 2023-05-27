Despite the release of over half a dozen new Hindi releases, it was The Kerala Story which led the show all the way and that too my a distance. The film brought in 2.50 crores more which is just a bit of a drop when compared to 3.10 crores that it had collected on Thursday.

The Kerala Story’s supremacy over other films can well be gauged from the fact that even combined collections of all other new releases couldn’t come close to 1 crore and here the Adah Sharma starrer multiplied that score many times over. In fact the margin is only going to get much bigger since the film will grow very well today, especially because last evening and night shows were impacted big time by the IPL and hence there would be spillover audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It seems quite possible that 4 crores mark would be hit today though growth tomorrow would be muted due to IPL finals. Still, there are chances of 225 crores mark been hit by close of the fourth weekend for the Sudipto Sen directed conversion drama since 215.97 crores have already been accumulated and it’s about getting just 9 crores more.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Fast X Box Office Day 8: Vin Diesel Led Film Has A Good Extended First Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News