Anushka Sharma isn’t only a brilliant actress but also a doting mother and wife to his husband, Virat Kohli. She’s often seen cheering her cricketer husband during his matches in the stands, and we love their chemistry. Earlier today, the couple was spotted at the airport today, and fans noticed that Virat’s face was a little sad and cheered him in the comments under the video; netizens are lauding Anushka and calling her better than the IPL trophy. Scroll below to watch the video.

Virat is one of the most famous personalities in the country and has over 249 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, Anushka is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has played some of the most iconic characters on screen in Hindi cinema. The couple shares a daughter together named Vamika, who they welcomed in 2023.

Now, talking about their latest appearance together, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked stunning as they arrived at the Mumbai airport today. The couple was dressed in casuals as Virat donned a tracksuit and Anushka paired denim jeans with a blazer and top underneath.

The couple happily posed for the cameras, but Virat Kohli fans noticed sadness on his face post his team RCB got eliminated from IPL 2023; take a look at their video below:

Reacting to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Aisi biwi ho to trophy nahi mili to bhi gum nahi”

Another user commented, “What a beautiful jodi 🔥🙌❤️”

A third commented, “kohli bhai ka mood abhi bhi off h😢”

A fourth commented, “Couple goals 🔥🙌❤️”

What are your thoughts on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s latest appearance at the airport? Tell us in the space below.

