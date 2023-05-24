Ranbir Kapoor is currently trending on the internet for a rather cute reason. A video is going viral where Ranbir is talking about babysitting his daughter Raha Kapoor. But he doesn’t talk about himself or Alia taking care of Alia. Ranbir instead chooses someone from the fraternity who would take care of his daughter perfectly.

It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Ranbir was asked during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s promotions to choose an actor who would be a perfect babysitter for his daughter. Without wasting any time, Ranbir quipped SRK.

He said, “I think Shah Rukh Khan will be a great babysitter. All he has to do is this (gesturing his open arms pose) and I am sure Raha will be very happy to see him doing that.”

The video was shared by a fan club of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbirian. Galaxy on Instagram saw some of the cutest reactions. A user wrote, “Ranbir has seen SRK as a babysitter of Bollywood and it has grown well so I think Ranbir is thinking about Raha’s good future” A funny comment read, “Srk Salman ko le aaya toh kya hoga?” Users dropped heart emojis in the video.

You can see the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANBIR 🧿 (@ranbirian.galaxy)

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor talked about Raha in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show and said, “I was very good in the labour room. I had taken a sabbatical from work two-three months prior to her delivery and stayed in the hospital for a week.”

The Animal actor even narrated the first feeling he had after taking Raha into his arms. “I got the opportunity to hold her the moment she was born after her umbilical cord was cut and that moment will be etched in the core memory of my life. To witness her and Alia together for the first time when Alia held her close to her neck and chest – that was also a very magical moment for me.”

When in the same episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Kareena asked him to rate himself as a father on a scale of 1 to 10, Ranbir Kapoor rated himself with 7.

