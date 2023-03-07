Shah Rukh Khan is the King Khan of Bollywood, and his Pathaan has just proved that! The superstar returned after a hiatus and has reclaimed his throne by giving a box office record smasher. Not just in India but in overseas as well, the film has turned out to be a historic success. Today, we’ll look at an unbelievable fact related to SRK which proves his supremacy in the international market.

The actor was last seen in 2018’s Zero and then took a break of over 4 years. He did appear on the big screen with Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi), but it was just a cameo. He made a smashing comeback as a main lead in Pathaan, and we all witnessed the mass destruction caused by SRK’s first film in YRF’s Spy Universe.

Pathaan has earned a massive total of 1035.50 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Out of this, 388.50 crores gross comes from overseas. In US dollars, the amount equals a $47 million+ collection, thus becoming Shah Rukh Khan’s 14th film earning $10 million or more in the overseas market. That’s crazy!

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Om Shanti Om, My Name Is Khan, Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fan, Raees, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero which have earned $10 million or more in overseas.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have 14 films with a score of $10 million or more in the international circuit.

