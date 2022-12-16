There has been a lot of hate being spilled against Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan over their recently released song, Besharam Rang. It is the first released track from Pathaan and certain politicians have been raising objections over DP’s saffron-coloured bikini. Bollywood members like Prakash Raj and Swara Bhasker have previously backed the Siddharth Anand directorial. It is director Rahul Dholakia who is now breaking his silence. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Rahul is quite a renowned Bollywood director. He has helmed SRK’s Raees along with the very famous Parzania, Mumbai Cutting and Lamhaa. The director in his latest tweet spoke about how Shah has a very significant contribution to Hindi cinema and that the negativity around him needs to stop.

Rahul Dholakia, in reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s film, tweeted, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up!”

Take a look at the tweet by Rahul Dholakia below:

The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 16, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan fans majorly lauded the tweet by Rahul, which currently has over 2900 likes and 913 retweets.

Previously, Swara Bhasker had broken her silence on the controversy and suggested Indian politicians focus on their work rather than eyeing on the colour of the clothes an actress is wearing.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham in lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film marks SRK’s comeback after the Zero debacle and it remains highly crucial for the superstar to deliver a success in order to save his career. The film will release on 25th January, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

