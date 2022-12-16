Wardrobe malfunctions are something that happens to everyone and when it’s captured on camera, it’s a thing to look back at and laugh about. At least for the general public. If you are a celeb, such an incident is blown out of proportion at times with the nation and the world gossiping about it. Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan falls in the latter section and she once expressed her fears about it.

In a past video, we recently came across, we saw the former beauty queen request the media to stand and click her picture so as to make sure they didn’t get any uncomfortable pictures of her. Read on to know all she had to say.

In an eight-year-old video we came across on DailyMotion – shared by the account ‘Bollywood NOW’, we see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being pretty aware of who’s where so as to avoid any sort of wardrobe malfunction. The narrator suggests that after a then-recent cl*avage showing incident of Deepika Padukone, several actresses were very alert to avoid any such incidences.

While at an event for a L’oreal product, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a black button-down dress paired with a black belt and complimenting red lips. When she took a seat and began interacting with all present, the Jazbaa actress asked the photographers to change their level of taking pictures. She said, “Can I request you to please stand up and take photographs from this side. Please. All of you.”

After seeing a few of them scoot, she continued, “Then you’ll get uneasy pictures and then there can be all kinds of remarks to go with it. So I’ll be more comfortable with you’ll being on this side. Please. Thankyou so much.” The video also features glimpses of Aishwarya adjusting her neckline as well as pulling at the hem of her dress. Check out the video here:

Do you agree with the manner in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan handled the situation? Let us know in the comments.

