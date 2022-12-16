Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made the country proud with her achievements in the world of cinema and is now at the zenith of success today. But there was a time when she got involved in scandals and controversies, and even actresses like Preity Zinta took a jibe at her. Read on to find out about the scoop.

Preity and Priyanka shared the screen for the film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, but there was a time when Priyanka was put on a pedestal for her closeness with Shah Rukh Khan; many came out in support of Gauri Khan, including Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan’s growing proximity during the shoot of Don 2 came under the radar of the media, and people started reporting on their alleged affair. As the situation escalated, news got to Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri, and as per the reports, she even considered divorcing him. This was around this time when Preity Zinta spoke about it indirectly in an interview.When Karan Johar & Kajol Had A Fall Out Over KRK’s Tweet Claiming KJo Bribed Him With 25 Lakhs To Slam Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay

Addressing the whole situation involving Shah Rukh and Priyanka, Preity said, “I have a very low opinion of women who are home-breakers. I hate these star-clinging actresses who use men as ladders to climb to the top.” She further added that she is also close with her male co-stars, but she mentioned that she stayed closer to their wives. Preity Zinta might not have taken any names, but at that time, the rumours were pretty rife. Things got so serious back then that Gauri Khan even forbade King Khan to stop working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It is still unclear whether the rumours were true or not, but Shah Rukh never worked with Priyanka after that.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is happily married to Hollywood star Nick Jonas and a proud parent of a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, have shared a cordial relationship over the years. Preity is married to Gene Goodenough, and they welcomed their twins, Jay and Gia, in 2021 via surrogacy.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Decodes Bollywood’s Failure: “When You Try & Emulate KGF Chapter 2, That’s When You Start Heading Towards Disaster”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News