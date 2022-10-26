Tamil actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently became parents to twins through surrogacy. And ever since the couple announced their parenthood, they have been under the radar of the Tamil government, as there have been speculations that they have disobeyed surrogacy laws. Now, there has been a new update on the same.

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on June 10, 2022, in an intimate ceremony, and the duo looked absolutely royal in their separate ensembles. While Vignesh opted for a beige-coloured outfit, Nayanthara donned a beautiful red coloured saree with a matching veil.

Back to the surrogacy controversy, as soon as the couple announced their parenthood, a four-member panel was set to investigate the process of their surrogacy. And, now, reports are rife that the hospital had breached rules. As per a report in News18, according to sources, the panel has found the hospital administration guilty of violating surrogacy regulations. Well, even though the official report hasn’t been released yet, Tamil Nadu health minister MA Subramanian shared that it will be out today, on October 26.

MA Subramanian has opened up to the media that the official report will be public soon and that the hospital administration may also face legal action since their justifications were considered unsatisfactory. Earlier, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were investigated by the government to see whether they followed proper procedures and rules.

Well, on the other hand, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are quite happy to be parents to the twins and they often take to their Instagram handles to share their happiness with their fans.

