Be it ethnic wear or a western outfit, Janhvi Kapoor always creates a buzz with her looks. The daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, who made her debut with the film Dhadak is currently becoming the fashionista of this generation. Whenever she steps outside, she always tries to put her best fashion foot forward and mesmerises us with her fashionable looks.

When she wears a lehenga or saree, Janhvi looks completely different than when she dons bodycon or corsets. Whenever she puts on corset tops or dresses, netizens often find similarities between her and Hollywood fashion diva Kylie Jenner.

A few hours back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot before going for her film Mili’s promotions. She raised the temperature and looked absolutely hot in a tangerine-coloured long bodycon gown that featured noodle straps that can be worn as sleeves or can also put over the neck, giving it a halter neck detailing. In this dress, she also flaunted her perfectly toned hourglass figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor completed her look by opting for a dewy foundation with blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, dramatic winged eyeliner with soft pink shadow, mascara-laden lashes, and red glossy lip shade. Her makeup gave a Disney princess vibe! She accessorised the look with a pair of pearl drops and let her soft curls fall over her shoulder.

This tangy orange halter neck dress can be a perfect pick for your bridechilla party look. What say? Would you like to recreate this Janhvi Kapoor look at your wedding after-party or cocktail party? Let us know in the comments below!

