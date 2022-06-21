We have seen celebrities having heart-to-heart conversations with the paparazzi and sometimes having fun with them. However, there are times when some loses their cool due to the smallest reason. Something similar happened with the super stylish actress Ananya Panday when she recently was seen heading out with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Ananya who impressed everyone with her acting in Gehraiyaan is on a roll as she has some interesting project in her kitty that includes, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gouravand and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is known for her goofy nature with her co-stars and paparazzi. Recently when she was heading out with Shanaya Panday the actress seemed annoyed as paps were constantly urging her to call Shanaya out of the car but the latter wasn’t ready. Later, Ananya was heard saying, “Woh nahi aarahi hai, mai kya karoon? Aap log bahot confuse karte ho.”

Ananya Panday was looking amazing in a nude bodycon co-ord set with thin strap sleeves and a skirt that ends just above mid-thigh. Her hair was left open with soft curls and a stone choker necklace that adds a sophisticated look to the outfit. She went with a contrasting black clutch and simple nude makeup that matches her s*xy evening dress.

Soon after the video of Ananya was shared online, many users started trolling her and called her confused. On the other hand, there were few who slammed the paparazzi for getting too close to the young actress.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that Ananya Panday will be making a cameo in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Along with this, she will be seen in Koffee With Karan with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

