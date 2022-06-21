Manoj Bajpayee is one the most critically acclaimed actors in the Hindi film industry. The Family Man actor has been a part of Bollywood for over two decades and has entertained us with some of the most incredible performances over the years. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and how they used to share cigarettes and beedis during the initial stage of their acting careers. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Manoj and Shah Rukh belonged to the same acting group. The duo was a part of Barry John’s acting group back in the day. The two starred in legendary late director Yash Chopra’s film ‘Veer Zaara’ which also starred Preity Zinta as the female lead.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble and kind actors in Bollywood. Not just Manoj Bajpayee but quite often we have seen Hindi film industry actors appreciating him for his ground to earth nature.

Back in 2021, Manoj Bajpayee recalled his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Chopra directorial in 2004 and revealed that he was the only actor who would come in a red Maruti Van at that point in time. The Family Man actor also recalled how SRK took him to a discotheque for the first time in Taj, Delhi.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bajpayee said, “I mean we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met.”

Talking about SRK, he said, “We used to share cigarettes, beedis, whatever we could afford. He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded. He always had his way with words.”

We would totally agree with Manoj Bajpayee here, Shah Rukh Khan indeed is a charmer.

