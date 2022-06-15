After being in news for being the biggest COVID spreader of 2022, by hosting a big birthday bash, Karan Johar has opened up about many things including his 5th birthday party. On the occasion, KJo hosted a lavish bash which saw the who’s who of Bollywood arriving in style. While celebs like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari among many others made a fashion splash at the red carpet, Shah Rukh Khan made a secret entry inside the bash without letting anyone know.

Advertisement

Now for the first time after the bash, the filmmaker opened up about the same while saying that stardom will end with Shah Rukh Khan. But what made KJo say that? Let’s figure it out!

Advertisement

During his latest interview, when Karan Johar was asked about popularity and stardom in today’s generation he said that there’s no stardom in them. The filmmaker gave examples of biggies like SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dilip Kumar while talking about Stardom.

Explaining the meaning of stardom, Karan Johar told Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, “The magnetism, the mystery, mystique, aura, I don’t think this generation has it. They are wonderful artists, but do they have the magic and mystery that I grew up in?” He further added, “Shah Rukh was the only one who didn’t walk the red carpet, he came from the other side. But when he walked in and he was at the party, I could see whether it was a younger movie star like Ananya Panday or his peers. Everybody felt the aura. That Is Stardom.”

Karan Johar went on to add, “I don’t think there is going to be that kind of stardom ever again in today’s actors. It just doesn’t exist.”

In the same interview, Karan Johar also broke his silence on being called the hotspot of COVID. The filmmaker said, “I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know.”

Coming back, Karan Johar is currently busy filming Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Must Read: Vikram Box Office Collection In 11 Days (Hindi): Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Rock Steady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram