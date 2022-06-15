Some films walk a tough path and aim to change the game, sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. But they definitely create a way for many like them to come and only advance than what the predecessor does. Ayan Mukerji’s brainchild Brahmastra, whom he has been nurturing for a decade seems like one. The film that has been in production while Indian cinema churned out thousands of films, is finally hitting shores. It’s precisely been 4 years since its announcement and 7 since the time we have been hearing about it.

Many speculations, rumours, confirmation, white noise, and demands later, the team including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy are finally all set to bring to you their magnum opus. The trailer is finally out on YouTube today and one thing is confirmed it is a visual treat like no other.

The trailer introduces you to magic in the first 10 seconds and you are left craving for what’s next. The victory that Mukerji tastes with the trailer is the fact that his hero comes much later and he lets his world take over first. I hope even the movie does that because the Astraverse is much bigger than any character and it is important to understand that first. In a kind of ideation and making BTS video shown to us in a special screening, Ayan’s world is fascinating and the audience needs to be aware of that.

The Brahmastra trailer cleverly packs all the selling elements from the massive stars to the astonishingly beautiful VFX, to Pritam’s fantastic score to some elements that might be the biggest surprise. It manages to draw your attention and hold you there. But have to say this, Pritam might just end up giving one of the best scores of his life with this one.

Amitabh Bachchan describes Brahmastra as Modern Mythology and it is fascinating how Mukerji manages to bring the elements of the Indian mythology and marry them with his story to create a world that looks closer to our roots but has the calibre to compete with the Global content. Won’t spoil your experience by explaining the myth part much but it is beautiful.

All things said the negative publicity of the film is indeed massive. But the audience needs to be aware and give this team a chance to bring one of the most ambitious films to the big screen. The vision is fresh and it’s a homage to our roots. You can watch the trailer below and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

