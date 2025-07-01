The Scarlett Johansson-led ambitious Jurassic World: Rebirth is about to enter the theater screens. With less than a week to its Independence Day premiere, the Gareth Edwards directorial had been inciting speculations in its hesitance to lift the review embargo in a timely fashion. And the reputation has preceded its next misadventures! The Jurassic Park sequel hasn’t been warmly received by critics. Its susceptibility to repetitiveness over originality has weighed it down.

The Jurassic Era Nears Its End? Here’s What Rotten Tomatoes Says

Based on 98 reviews, Jurassic World: Rebirth currently holds a 54% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When it comes to Jurassic Park sequels, audiences and critics have been echoing alike that maybe the franchise has run its course and it’s time to put the dinosaurs to sleep. And once again, critics have not deviated from this message.

To contextualize, Jurassic World: Rebirth has already registered as director Gareth Edwards’ worst-received — and only “rotten” — venture among critics, contrary to the favorable reception his other monster-horror reboot, 2014’s Godzilla (76%) and his most successful film to date, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (84%) passaged through.

This verdict, while casting aspersions on its quality, has also left it predisposed to potentially precarious box office performance, especially when accounting for the competition from F1: The Movie, which has an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%.

Here’s How Rebirth Holds Up Against Other Jurassic World Movies

Despite its problems at hand, Jurassic World: Rebirth has certainly brought the dinosaurs from the dead, given its predecessor Dominion had sunk to new lows, taking the series to new lows with a 29% rotten score. Between the two trilogies, Rebirth has outpaced the sequel and threequel in each, falling short of only Jurassic World (72%) and Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park (91%).

All Jurassic Park/World films Rotten Tomatoes Score

Jurassic Park – 91%

Jurassic World – 72%

Jurassic World: Rebirth – 54%

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 52%

Jurassic Park III – 49%

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 47%

Jurassic World: Dominion – 29%

Scarlett Johansson Fails To Deliver On Her Own

With Jurassic World: Rebirth faltering, Scarlett Johansson veers further from the highs of her 2019 triumphs, when she featured in Avengers: Endgame and scored twin Academy Award nods for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

Unlike other actresses earning critical praise after putting their female butts in director’s chairs, Johansson’s Eleanor the Great arrived at a meek 63%. Though her minor portrayals in Transformers: One (89%) and The Phoenician Scheme (78%) received a passing grade, ensembles scarcely do her career any more favors.

The Black Window star’s other recent films since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Fly Me to the Moon (63%) and My Mother’s Wedding (28%) have all been huge failures. Johansson’s future prospects include Paper Tiger, also featuring her Marriage Story co-star Adam Driver.

