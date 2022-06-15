Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has slowly and steadily put up a decent show at the box office with its Hindi version. The film had a dismal opening but has shown regular growth in the numbers thereafter. With the number of shows increasing in the second week, the film is showing a rock steady trend in its collection.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is said to be a part of the director’s universe and it’s almost confirmed by everyone. The film has references to Lokesh’s Kaithi which was released in 2019. Apart from it, it’s a power-packed performance from the lead cast and of course, the cameo by Suriya is just too good. All these things are drawing crowds to theatres, even in the Hindi-speaking belt.

Vikram (Hindi) had taken a low start of 0.30 crore, however, it kept rising in numbers and after the end of the first week, 3.55 crores* came on the board. Now, as per the latest trade reports, the film has pulled off a total of 5.14 crores* till the second Monday i.e. day 11.

Speaking of the worldwide numbers, the film has already crossed the 300 crore mark globally. In India too, the film is all set to cross 200 crores soon.

Meanwhile, recently the release of director Hari’s eagerly-awaited Tamil action entertainer ‘Yaanai’, featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, was pushed to July 1.

Confirming the decision to postpone the release of his film from June 17 to July 1, actor Arun Vijay, on his Instagram page, said, “With all due respect to ‘Vikram’, we are postponing our ‘Yaanai’ worldwide release to July 1st. Wishing Kamal Haasan sir and Lokesh Kanagaraj and RKFI for the record-breaking success – Team Yaanai.”

