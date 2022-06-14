SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR released earlier this year became the third highest-grossing film of the year. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer found a humongous success at the box office. Reportedly, the film has a collection of over 1200 crores at the global box office.

Advertisement

After being deferred multiple times due to production delays and the pandemic, the film was finally released on 25 March 2022. The period drama opened to positive reviews from critics with praise for the performances. The film was not only successful at the domestic box office but also in the US.

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli’s RRR now ranks on the Rotten Tomatoes Best Films of 2022 list. The action drama has secured the 46th rank on the list with a total of 91 percent critics rating and a 94 percent audience rating. Not just that, the film is on par with Avengers Endgame which has 94 percent critics rating and 90 percent audience rating.

After the theatrical run, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s film also found success on Netflix and marked the top 10 spots in 57 countries. It is worth pointing out that the film was made at a budget of Rs 400 crores and is one of the most expensive movies to be made.

Previously, RRR had received praise from Doctor Strange screenwriter Robert C Cargill and actor-comedian Patton Oswalt. Robert praised the film and wrote on Twitter, calling it “the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen”.

Patton Oswalt, who recently appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, called the film insane and urged fans to watch it.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India.

Must Read: Rana Daggubati On Virata Parvam: “Many People Asked Me Why I’m Doing This Movie”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram