Marvel Studios, known for the production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, churns out big-budget films and has an extensive star cast. While often the films turn out to be the highest grosser at the box office but did you know which films have the largest set to date? Scroll down to know.

One of the most popular film franchises produced by the studios is The Avengers. The franchise enjoys a massive fan following and is often dubbed as expensive films as well. When it comes to the largest film set, one may naturally think that it could one of The Avenger films. However, today we will reveal The Thor film that takes away the credit.

The streets of Asgard and Medina featured in the 2013 film ‘Thor: The Dark World’ took 3-4 months to build, as per Business Insider. It is the largest set built for any Marvel movie yet. That’s not it, the production designing team went to great lengths to bring the film set to life.

Production designer Charles Wood and his team studied Byzantine, Romanesque, Gothic, Chinese, and Islamic architecture extensively to build Thor’s home. Interestingly, the coronation chamber, shown in the film, was built in 20 weeks by the production team.

Meanwhile, the third installment of The Thor: Love & Thunder is all set to release on July 7, 2022. The film will see Chris Hemsworth returning to his role as the God of Thunder, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and Russel Crowe as Odin.

Taika Waititi directorial also teased Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster turning into the Mighty Thor in the trailer. Since then fans have been eager to watch the film in cinemas. The excitement around the film is at all-time high now.

