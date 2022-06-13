The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing with light speed. Compared to a rate of only a couple of films a year, the studio is now releasing multiple projects with a gap of only a month or two. Turns out that after the buzz around Moon Knight, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Ms Marvel, it is Thor: Love And Thunder’s turn to take the run-up. The movie that stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular character is fast approaching its release. But what if we tell you it’s the shortest MCU film in a long time?

Love And Thunder brings Thor back to the screen in his fourth solo outing. The movie is the second time Taika Waititi directs the God Of Thunder and brings his quirk to his narrative. Chris gets his fourth solo outing as well and this time goes through a complete transformation. The movie is set to follow the events of Avengers: Endgame and will explore the times when even the Gods have no plans for the future.

But now, as we are less than a month away from the release of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder, the advance bookings in the west have already begun. And turns out they have even revealed the runtime of the movie. The surprising part is that the Taika Waititi directorial might be the shortest MCU movie in a long time with its less than 2 hours runtime.

Yes, you read that right. As per a report in Comicbook, Thor: Love And Thunder is less than 2 hours, precisely 119 minutes, which means 2 hours 59 minutes. This is the shortest since 2018 when Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man And The Wasp was released. The movie that was a sequel to Ant-Man was released with a runtime of 118 minutes, which is 1 hour 58 minutes.

However there is no confirmation on this, but Thor: Love And Thunder has a lot of hopes riding on it. The movie is all set to bring Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and many other old members with Chris Hemsworth. The movie hits the big screen on July 8, 2022. Till then stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

