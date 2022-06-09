Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and ‘For You’ singer Rita Ora are engaged. Yes, you read that right. As per reports coming in, the two stars Waititi, 46 and Ora, 31 “almost simultaneously” asked each other to marry them. The reports out also reveal the couple’s plan about having an intimate wedding ceremony and more.

The couple’s relationship first sparked romance rumours in spring 2021 when the duo was photographed cosying up to each other in Sydney. They seemed to have confirmed their romance when they were caught kissing on a balcony — unfortunately. That photo made headlines as actress Tessa Thompson was also involved in the smooch.

Coming back to their relationship and engagement, a source close to Taika Waititi and Rita Ora told The UK Sun, “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand.” The insider went on to add, “It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship.” This person signed off adding, “They couldn’t be happier.”

The publication further noted that Taika Waititi and Rita Ora’s imminent nuptials are set to take place as soon as their work commitments end. Talking about the engagement, their source informed them, “They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you’.”

The insider added, “It’s actually really romantic and just exactly the way they are together.” Continuing, the person in the know said, “So the plan is to marry abroad, as soon as their respective projects end, with their closest friends and family around them. And then there will be a big celebration in London at a later stage, when they get the chance, with all their famous friends there. But for now, it’s about getting down the aisle and making things official. There are a few details to iron out, but it’s coming soon and it’ll be beautifully intimate and perfectly them.”

Congratulations, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

