Hollywood relationships and some unusual ones out of them make the most number of headlines on any given day. One such relationship blossoming right now in the town of glitz and glamour is that of the Jo Jo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora. Well, the news that the two are dating itself created many ripples and had the heads turn.

It is being said that the two have been dating for over a month now. Both Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are in Australia working on their respective projects, and also taking out time between shoots to meet and let the love bloom. The rumours made to the mainstream when Rita posted a cosy picture with Taika and that was enough to ring the bells. Turns out now Ora has dodged the question about the same too. Read on to know more and also what Rita has to say.

For the unversed, it was in The Sun report that a source revealed that Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been seeing each other since March. The two have decided to keep things low key. The source also said that the friends of the two know everything about it. The source said, “They’ve been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship – they’re really into each other.”

Now, Rita Ora appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O Show was quizzed about her love life. Host Kyle Sandilands humorously asked Ora about Taika, “I know you don’t want to talk too much about this stuff, but are you able to sneak lovers in and out of your joint or are you finding that difficult?”

Rita Ora was quick to dodge the question and said, “I think for me I’m just focusing on getting fit to be honest.” To which Kyle teasingly said: “That’s fantastic, I can read between the lines.”

Well, there are solid proofs to confirm something is on between Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. Their gateway with Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon. Not just that, they also hung out with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina. Ora has been in Australia for The Voice, and Taika is shooting for Thor: Love And Thunder in the same country. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

