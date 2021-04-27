Avengers: Endgame completed 2 years of its release yesterday. The film starring Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America) amongst others have been special for many reasons. But the most heartbreaking end was that of Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man. Here’s a new deleted scene that might leave you teary-eyed. Scroll below for details.

As we most know, Iron Man sacrifices himself to save the universe from the purple Titan, Thanos. Just as much as Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland) was heartbroken to see his superhero die, viewers were sobbing too. And why wouldn’t that be, there has been a connection with Tony Stark over a span of 22-films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Avengers: Endgame deleted scene is from the soul world, where Tony Stark meets his grown-up daughter, Morgan. It is said to be the same place where Thanos meets the younger version of his daughter, Gamora post the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Robert Downey shared a video with the green-screen setting. Our Iron Man could be seen snapping his finger. One could eventually see a girl standing behind him. The actress in question is 13 Reason Why fame Katherine Langford. While it remains an alternate ending scene, we’re sure it would have left us in tears too!

It is rumoured that the deleted scene never made the final cut of Avengers: Endgame because the test audience found it confusing.

On the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the MCU film, Robert shared the video as he captioned it, “Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame… #LoveYouAll3000”

Check it out below:

Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame…#LoveYouAll3000 pic.twitter.com/jeHtQ6cexQ — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 26, 2021

Avengers: Endgame bid adieu to some of our most favourite superheroes including Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

Scarlett Johansson will be seen in Black Widow (2021). Meanwhile, there have been many rumours around Robert and Chris’ return, but nothing is certain to date!

