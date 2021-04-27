



The lives of all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family make headlines from time to time. While Kim Kardashian is in the news for her divorce from Kanye West, the eldest of her generation, Kourtney Kardashian, is the talk of town because of her love life. The reality star and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, are setting the internet on fire with their social media PDA.

Kourtney loves to keep her fans up to date with what’s happening in her life by sharing updates on social. She did the same again, and this time, it’s a smoking hot picture of her clad in a bikini while in the arms of Travis.

Sharing the image on her official Instagram handle, Kourtney Kardashian captioned the post, “Just Like Heaven.” While the eldest Kardashian is setting the temperature soaring in the skimpy beige bikini, Barker tats are on display for all to see as he only has on a pair of black shorts.

The passionate kiss the couple are sharing is super hot – hotter than the dessert they have clicked the picture in. Kourtney Kardashian completed her look with a bandana, while Travis Baker opted for a pair of black shades. The two are barefoot as Travis lifts his lady love pretty high to keep her feet from burning.

Her comments section has since been filling with her fans having quite a bit to say. One user wrote, “Ok Kourtney, you’re getting laid, we get it.” Another wrote, “You deserve this love kourtney”, While a third commented, “This is so hot 🔥”

Besides dropping in comments on how hot Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker’s lip lock is, users even took digs at her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick – the father of her kids. With reports of him not being happy about her relationship with Barker surfacing, one user wrote, “Im glad your happy but enough with the horse play, when is the Disick wedding?” Another commented, “someone check on Scott”, and more.

In a March conversation with E! News, a source opened up about the couple’s relationship. The insider had said, “He (Travis Barker) is a great boyfriend and really treats her (Kourtney Kardashian) well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She’s enjoying it. It’s very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened.”

