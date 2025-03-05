Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to gossip, but when it comes to her children, she’s drawing a firm line. The reality star shut down a bizarre rumor that her 15-year-old son, Mason, had secretly become a father, calling out the falsehood as completely unfounded.

While she typically ignores online speculation, this time was different, for it involved her child, and she wasn’t about to let the lie spread unchecked.

Kourtney Kardashian e Mason em Calabasas — 02 de Junho, 2022 pic.twitter.com/GePP8tntBm — KBR Media 📸 (@KBRMidia) June 3, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian Setting the Record Straight

Kourtney, while taking to Instagram Stories, made it crystal clear that Mason does not have a child. The rumors originated from fake social media accounts impersonating him, and she urged people to stop believing and sharing such fabrications.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not,” Kardashian wrote.

“Mason does not have a child,” she continued. “These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE.”

“My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kids with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him,” she added. “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

Kourtney with a message.

Mason is not a father.#kardashians pic.twitter.com/bRi5AhylvQ — another pop cult (@anotherpopcult) March 2, 2025

Where Did the Rumors Start?

The speculation started when a private Instagram account, allegedly linked to Mason, circulated on TikTok, showing doctored screenshots suggesting he had a one-year-old daughter. Originally posted on Reddit, the manipulated images tricked some fans into believing the wild story, though others remained skeptical.

Kourtney, who co-parents Mason, 12-year-old Penelope, and 10-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, has plenty on her plate beyond just dealing with internet gossip. She also recently welcomed a baby boy, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker in 2023.

More Drama In the Kardashian-Barker Household

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Barker household has been in the headlines for another reason – an unexpected rap feud.

Alabama Barker, Travis’ 18-year-old daughter, found herself in a lyrical showdown with Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli). The rapper’s new diss track, Ms. Whitman, didn’t just take aim at Alabama but it also dragged Kourtney and Travis into the mix.

Ms. Whitman – Bhad Bhabie pic.twitter.com/qhPc1dmXmh — gyp gyp (@perkydanxe) February 25, 2025

A look-alike of the Blink-182 drummer even appeared in the video as Bhabie rapped about him allegedly being in love with one of Kourtney’s famous sisters. “Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister’s second hand?” Bhabie rapped in the track.

Despite the internet frenzy, the Kardashian-Jenner family has yet to respond to the diss track.

