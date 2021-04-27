Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making the headlines for some time now. Over the last two months, the couple was in the news for their divorce and agreement to go ahead with joint custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Shortly after this was the talk of the town, news of Kim being romantically linked to a CNN news presenter Van Jones started doing the rounds.

Post their divorce announcement, sources claimed that the rapper wanted to date an artist and a creative person while rumours of Kim being involved with the news reporter started spreading like wildfire.

As per a Page Six report, Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating began working together during Kim’s four-year law apprenticeship. As per the outlet, Kim recently appeared on Van’s CNN show to talk about her work in criminal justice reform.

During the said interview, Kim also spoke about her marriage with Kanye West. Despite the rumours, one insider told the above-mentioned news outlet, “She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.”

Cindy Adams from The New York Posts also spoke about the rumoured relationship between Kim Kardashian and Van Jones. She said, “Nice-looking. Political reporter. CNN talker. So left, his car won’t even turn right. Who knows, but he maybe even influenced her politics. He maybe even has ties to show business types.”

Further adding, Adams said, “He maybe even knows folk who’ll quickly shut their tongues if his name is even breathed in connection with maybe Kim, maybe.”

What do you think of this alleged relationship?

