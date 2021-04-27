The Oscars 2021 concluded yesterday, and the who’s who of Hollywood walked down the prestigious red carpet. While Frances McDormand’s Best Actor victory and Nomadland creating History was hailed by audience across the world, there was one thing that didn’t go well with them. It was Anthony Hopkins who took home the Best Actor honour rather than Chadwick Boseman, which was the most expected.

If you are unaware, Chadwick Boseman was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Anthony Hopkins for The Father at the 93rd Academy award. For weeks since the nominations were first announced, the world was almost sure that Boseman would be the actor getting the Oscar. But the course of the tide changes when the Academy names Hopkins, the best actor. The internet is now comparing the Oscars climax to that of Game Of Thrones season end, and there are hilarious reactions all over the Internet.

Game Of Thrones that ran for eight longs seasons, in its finale season ended up being bad as per the audience. Leaving fans so unsatisfied that it left them furious. And the same seems to have happened with the audience, who now feel Chadwick Boseman was snubbed. Comparing the two, a Twitter user wrote, “Well, we can conclude that the end of this edition of the Oscars was worse than that of Game of Thrones. #Oscars.”

Another wrote, “it’s dawning on me that this #Oscars basically follows the same outline of Game of Throne. unexpectedly good start, gets pretty intriguing the longer it goes oh, okay, so there are surprises in store, oh you meant SURPRISES. Wait what…why?? What is this?? Shit that ending was bad.”

A Twitter user even compared Anthony Hopkins’ victory over Chadwick Boseman to Bran becoming the king in the GOT finale. The tweet read, “That #Oscars ending gave me real Game of Thrones series finale chaos energy. You’ve put in all this time and energy and are so hyped…only to get Bran. Fucking Bran. And then it’s over. Way to drop the ball #AcademyAwards2021.”

Another user was even quick to remind the world that the true GOT season 8 finale was the La La Land and Moonlight goof up that happened on the stage. “The Oscars had their Game of Thrones ending when La La Land was told they won and then it turned out they got the ending COMPLETELY WRONG so the producers were like let’s get our Sopranos endi—-,” the tweet read.

Below is a compilation of tweets:

The Oscars had their Game of Thrones ending when La La Land was told they won and then it turned out they got the ending COMPLETELY WRONG so the producers were like let’s get our Sopranos endi—- — Juan T STAN Account (@CandlestickWill) April 26, 2021

Well, we can conclude that the end of this edition of the Oscars was worse than that of Game of Thrones. #Oscars — Sebastián Marcelino (@sebastoyevski) April 26, 2021

So what you’re telling me is much like Endgame, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars, the Oscars also fucked up it’s entire story arc with that ending? — T(NT) (@ImTynamite) April 26, 2021

#Oscars pull a Game Of Thrones finale pic.twitter.com/HqmqmabmsF — NP LEGΛCY | #Unfinished!📘 (@np_legacy) April 26, 2021

It was the Game of Thrones season 8 of Oscars. — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) April 26, 2021

That #Oscars ending gave me real Game of Thrones series finale chaos energy. You've put in all this time and energy and are so hyped…only to get Bran. Fucking Bran. And then it's over. Way to drop the ball #AcademyAwards2021 — Amy Hansen (@AmyKathleen87) April 26, 2021

Streets saying the #oscars had an ending worse than Game of Thrones???? pic.twitter.com/KVaZWovU9p — 💉 2 Pfizer 2 Pfurious 💉 (@Artie_Thinks) April 26, 2021

What do you have to say about this row wherein Chadwick Boseman didn’t win the Oscar? Let us know in the comments section below.

