Actor Anthony Hopkins has won the Best Actor for The Father this morning at The Oscars 2021. He said being a part of showbiz is like having a paid hobby.

“I’m not a method actor. I can’t sit in the corner thinking I’m a plant or anything like that. I get a cup of tea or a cup of coffee and say, ‘Good morning’. Some people want to make a big deal of it. I can’t. I’ve got a life of my own and acting to me is a hobby, a paid hobby, but I enjoy it,” Anthony Hopkins said in an interview with The Sun, according to contactmusic.com.

Anthony Hopkins added that he has always tried to tell young actors about how distorted fame and stardom are.

“You know, I meet young people, and they want to act and they want to be famous, and I tell them, when you get to the top of the tree, there’s nothing up there. Most of this is nonsense, most of this is a lie. Accept life as it is. Just be grateful to be alive,” Anthony Hopkins said earlier.

