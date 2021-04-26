The Academy Awards night is the most prestigious spot for any artist to be on the face of the Earth. While many stand tall with the golden trophy in their hands, the night also remembers the ones who have left us all in the year that passes. This year the Memoriam section at the Oscars 2021 was 3 minutes long, and it honoured, Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya in the same alongside others.

It wasn’t an easy day when we had to bid a final good to Irrfan exactly a year ago. Bhanu Athaiya, a lady who went on to be the very first India bringing home the Oscar, also breathed her last. Athaiya had won the honour for her costume design in Ben Kingsley starred Gandhi in 1982. The Academy paid tribute to these stars alongside Chadwick Boseman, George Lucas, Larry King, Helen McCrory. Below is all you need to know about the same.

The Memoriam video with Stevie Wonder song ‘As’ in the background, honoured the talents that bid their final goodbye last year. The Academy paid their tribute and thanked them for having walked on Earth. Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor, was also a well-known face in Hollywood. Having starred in films like Life Of A Pi and Inferno, his death was mourned by the West too.

Writing for the Oscars recently, Frieda Pinto, Irrfan Khan’s Slumdog Millionaire co-star, wrote, “There was simply no one like Irrfan Khan. His grace and dignity, along with his monumental talent as an artist, actor – a portrayer of humanity in all it’s shapes and forms – made me not only have deep admiration for him but I instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in my career as well.”

Not just Bhanu Athaiya and Irrfan Khan, Oscars 2021 also remembered late actors Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the Memoriam gallery. The fans on social media are elated with the honour.

Check the memoriam video right below.

