Last night was a starry affair at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 with Irrfan Khan and Taapsee Pannu winning the best actor and actress awards. Late actor’s son Babil received his father’s award on his behalf and has now put out a new Instagram story slamming the journalists who asked him if he was high last night.

Babil is really active on Instagram and often share pictures and videos in memories of his late father.

Irrfan Khan’s son shared a long note in his Instagram story taking a jibe at the journalist present at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 and wrote, “Just wanted to share with yall that I attended the Filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. well done guys. great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university. really good job. you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in bollywood.”

Meanwhile, Babil attended the awards ceremony to accept his late father’s awards. Irrfan Khan won two trophies, Best Actor in a Leading Role for his film Angrezi Medium, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram account and congratulated the late actor Irrfan Khan on this achievement and appreciated meeting Babil last night.

The Bala actor shared a beautiful post congratulating Irrfan Khan that read, “This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. 🤍”

