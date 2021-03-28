2020 was a disappointing year for Bollywood as only a handful of films released. While the first quarter of the years saw movies released in theatres, the others that released took the digital/OTT route. But keeping the spirit up, the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 were held digitally, and we have the complete winner list below.
While the late Irrfan Khan was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award, the actor was also named the best actor for his performance in Angrezi Medium. While the Taapsee Pannu lead Thappad took home seven trophies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won four, and Gulabo Sitabo came in next with three wins.
Take a look at the complete winner list of the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021
Best Film
Thappad
Best Film (Critics)
Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Director
Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Best Actor (Critics)
Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Best Actress (Critics)
Tillotama Shome (Sir)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)
Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Story
Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)
Best Screenplay
Rohena Gera (Sir)
Best Dialogue
Juhi Chaturvedi – Gulabo Sitabo
Best Debut Director
Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)
Best Debut Female
Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)
Best Music Album
Pritam (Ludo)
Best Lyrics
Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Raghav Chaitanya for ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop’ (Thappad)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Asees Kaur for Malang (Malang)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Irrfan Khan
66th Filmfare Awards 2021 – Technical Awards
Best Action
Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Background Score
Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)
Best Cinematography
AvikMukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Choreography
Farah Khan (Dil Bechara)
Best Costume Design
Veera KapurEe (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Editing
Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)
Best Production Design
Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Sound Design
Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)
Best VFX
Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
66th Filmfare Awards 2021 – Filmfare Shortfilm Awards
Best Film (Fiction)
Arjun
Best Actor (Female)
Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)
Best Actor (Male)
Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)
Best Film (Popular Choice)
Devi
Best Film (Non-Fiction)
Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary
In case you are wondering which Bollywood films released in 2020, the ones that got a theatrical release include Tanhaji, Malang, Chhapaak, Street Dancer 3D, Thappad, Panga and a few more. Films that took the digital/OTT route were films like Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena, Sadak 2, Khaali Peeli, Laxmi, Coolie No 1 and many more.
The 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 ceremony will be aired on April 11 on Colors TV. Congratulations to all the winners.
