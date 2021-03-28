2020 was a disappointing year for Bollywood as only a handful of films released. While the first quarter of the years saw movies released in theatres, the others that released took the digital/OTT route. But keeping the spirit up, the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 were held digitally, and we have the complete winner list below.

While the late Irrfan Khan was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award, the actor was also named the best actor for his performance in Angrezi Medium. While the Taapsee Pannu lead Thappad took home seven trophies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won four, and Gulabo Sitabo came in next with three wins.

Take a look at the complete winner list of the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021

Best Film

Thappad

Best Film (Critics)

Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Director

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics)

Tillotama Shome (Sir)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story

Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay

Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue

Juhi Chaturvedi – Gulabo Sitabo

Best Debut Director

Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album

Pritam (Ludo)

Best Lyrics

Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Raghav Chaitanya for ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop’ (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur for Malang (Malang)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan Khan

66th Filmfare Awards 2021 – Technical Awards

Best Action

Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score

Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography

AvikMukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera KapurEe (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing

Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design

Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design

Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX

Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

66th Filmfare Awards 2021 – Filmfare Shortfilm Awards

Best Film (Fiction)

Arjun

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male)

Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice)

Devi

Best Film (Non-Fiction)

Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary

In case you are wondering which Bollywood films released in 2020, the ones that got a theatrical release include Tanhaji, Malang, Chhapaak, Street Dancer 3D, Thappad, Panga and a few more. Films that took the digital/OTT route were films like Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena, Sadak 2, Khaali Peeli, Laxmi, Coolie No 1 and many more.

The 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 ceremony will be aired on April 11 on Colors TV. Congratulations to all the winners.

