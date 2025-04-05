The acclaimed director, Hansal Mehta, recently opened up about how the Anubhav Sinha directorial, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, shook him to the core, leading to an emotional apology to his ex-wife.

The director, Hansal Mehta, known for hard-hitting cinema like Scam 1992, revealed that watching Thappad pushed him to reflect on his past behavior, particularly in relationships. He saw his own past behavior reflected on screen and couldn’t ignore it.

“I know it is late. But better late than never” – Hansal Mehta

In a recent conversation, Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts on the Thappad movie. When asked about a blog he had previously written—where he expressed regret towards his ex-wife and other women in his life.

According to Pinkvilla, The Faraaz director said, “I would have never said sorry to my ex-wife, but there I was. The film was very powerful, and that’s what good films do to you.” The director also urged audiences to watch Thappad. He confessed, “To all the women in my life. To my wife, my mother, my sister, my daughters, my ex-wife, my girlfriends, and all those that have been subjected to my societal conditioning.”

In his blog, he further wrote, “I know it is late. But better late than never. Sorry. Sorry if I have let my sense of entitlement stifle your growth. Sorry if I have let my patriarchal conditioning render me insensitive to your needs. Sorry if I’ve been an asshole. I will try to change. If I don’t, SLAP me. Kheench ke maarna mujhe Thappad. Love, Hansal. PS: Go watch Thappad.”

About the Thappad Movie

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad was theatrically released on February 28, 2020. The film tackled the sensitive issue of domestic violence through a single moment, i.e., a slap that becomes the breaking point in a seemingly “normal” marriage. Taapsee Pannu’s performance as Amrita resonated strongly, and the film was hailed for challenging social conditioning around “adjusting” in marriages.

Hansal Mehta’s public acknowledgment of the film’s effect highlights how cinema can shape real-life perspectives.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Kesari: Chapter 2: As Akshay Kumar Brings C Sankaran Nair & Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy Alive – 3 Reasons We Need This Film On The Darkest Chapter Of History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News