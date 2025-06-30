Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning keeps minting cash at the box office despite the competition. It has beaten Ben Affleck and Bruce Willis-led action-packed sci-fi flick Armageddon’s worldwide collection on its 6th three-day weekend. Although it has dropped out of the domestic top 5 of the box office chart, it is still going strong overseas. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has been outgrossed by How to Train Your Dragon at the box office in North America. It is the seventh highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office. Tom Cruise‘s movie has amassed more than $550 million worldwide; with that, it has become the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025. On the surface, it might appear as a blockbuster, but the film is losing by a vast margin compared to its mammoth budget.

Mission: Impossible 8 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected a strong $4.2 million on its sixth three-day weekend at the North American box office. It only dropped by 35.7% from last weekend despite losing another 446 theaters on Friday. The film has hit the $185.99 million cume at the domestic box office and will soon surpass Thunderbolts* as the sixth highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

The Final Reckoning has been performing well at the overseas box office, especially in China. It is on track to beat Oppenheimer in China. So far, the movie has hit $376 million in international revenue and added to the $185.99 million domestic revenue; after over a month, it has hit $561.99 million worldwide in revenue.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $185.9 million

International – $376.0 million

Worldwide – $561.9 million

Surpassed the sci-fi action movie Armageddon’s global haul

Armageddon was released in 1998 and was directed by Michael Bay. It features Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck, Will Patton, Peter Stormare, Keith David, Owen Wilson, William Fichtner, and Steve Buscemi. The movie collected $201.57 in North America and $553.7 million. Mission: Impossible 8 surpassed Armageddon’s worldwide haul this weekend.

More about the movie

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, released in May this year, is the sequel to 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. It takes place two months after the events in the previous film; the Entity has taken control of global cyber networks and nuclear systems. Ethan’s mission is to find the sunken Russian submarine Sevastopol and retrieve the AI’s source code to deploy a “Poison Pill” that will neutralize the Entity and prevent a nuclear disaster.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Elio Worldwide Box Office: Recovers 48% Of Its Massive Budget By The End Of Its 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News