Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starrer F1, also known as F1: The Movie, had an impressive opening weekend worldwide. The racing film collected great numbers at the box office in North America, registering one of the biggest openings in Brad’s career. The film debuted at $1 in the domestic box office chart and has set the stage for its future earnings on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

It was made in collaboration with the FIA, the governing body of F1, and features real-life F1 teams and drivers, including Lewis Hamilton. For the uninitiated, Hamilton is also a producer of the movie. The music by Hans Zimmer has also been praised by the audience and critics. Its reception is quite positive, and now we have to see how it performs against Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman in the upcoming weeks.

How much has the film earned domestically on its opening weekend?

Firstly, F1 debuted at the #1 rank in the domestic box office chart [via Box Office Mojo]. The film starring Brad Pitt collected $55.6 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America, including $13.1 million on Sunday. It was released in 3,661 theaters in North America and registered the 2nd biggest debut weekend in Brad Pitt’s career.

Missed the $150 million mark by a hair on its global opening weekend

Globally, the sports drama film registered one of the biggest openings for Hollywood originals post-COVID. It collected a strong $88.4 million over the five-day international opening from 70 overseas regions. Adding that to its $55.6 million domestic opening, the film’s global opening collection is $144 million. It is just $6 million away from the $150 million mark. The film will cross that mark on Monday only.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $55.6 million

International – $88.4 million

Worldwide – $144.00 million

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Damson Idris starrer F1 reportedly has a budget between $200 million and $300 million. Therefore, it must earn between $500 million and $750 million to break even at the box office. F1: The Movie was released on June 27 and check out our film review here.

