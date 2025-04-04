Trust Akshay Kumar to bring the unknown tales of our unsung heroes in the most authentic way possible. After the super success of Kesari (2019), Dharma Productions is working on the lesser-known story of Indian advocate Sir C Sankaran and his battle against the British Empire. Scroll below for 3 reasons why you must watch Kesari – Chapter 2.

Minutes before the firing

Many wouldn’t know, but minutes before the massacre, temporary brigadier general R. E. H. Dyer had reportedly sent over an airplane, which hovered over the Jallianwala Bagh. This was done to estimate the crowd, which ranged from 6,000-20,000 as per different sources. But instead of dispersing them peacefully, firing took place at 5 PM, killing many innocent souls.

Over 1600 people were killed

As many as 1650 people were reportedly killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Unfortunately, we will never know the real figures. In fact, there has been no formal apology for the incident by the Britan except for expressing “regret” in 2019, almost 100 years after the incident.

C Sankaran vs British Empire

Many of us know little about how our unsung hero, C Sankaran, fought against the British Empire to uncover the truth and bring justice to innocent souls. Do you know he was a member of the Viceroy’s Council in 1915, in charge of the Education portfolio? He resigned in the aftermath of the Amritsar massacre, one of the boldest moves one could ever make.

Kesari Chapter 2 will narrate the unknown story of Sir C Sankaran along with enlightening us with many other facts about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and its aftermath.

More about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 features Akshay Kumar as Sir C Sankaran. It also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. The historical courtroom drama is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 will hit theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025.

