We’re less than a couple of days away from the festival of colors, Holi. From the box office perspective, Holi hasn’t been among the most lucrative festivals for Bollywood, and there’s one major reason behind it. Usually, on Holi, shows start a bit late. Even if there are regular shows, the occupancy remains lower till the afternoon as people are mainly occupied with celebrations. Due to this, earth-shattering openings are missing on Holi. Still, a couple of films have scored well in the long run after a good start on Holi, and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is at the top of the list.

Kesari is the highest Holi grosser of Bollywood!

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari was theatrically released on March 21, 2019. It came on a proper Holi holiday. As expected, it started slowly due to Holi celebrations but picked up well to post a superb total of 21.06 crore net at the Indian box office. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it displayed legs in the long run.

Back in the day, Akshay Kumar was enjoying a purple patch in his career, which also helped Kesari earn a solid total. In its lifetime, it raked in 153 crore net, and to date, it’s the highest-grossing Bollywood film released on Holi. So, it’s been almost six years, and Kesari remains unbeaten.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s rom-com is at no.2!

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar just missed the chance to be the highest Holi grosser. Released in 2023, the film earned a good total at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews. The rom-com worked well with young audiences, resulting in a collection of 146 crore net. So, it missed Kesari by just 7 crores. It’s the second highest-grossing Bollywood film among Holi releases.

All other Holi releases stayed much below the 100-crore mark.

A look at top Holi grossers of Bollywood:

Kesari (2019) – 153 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) – 146 crores

Kahaani (2012) – 59.26 crores

Bachchhan Paandey (2022) – 50.25 crores

Pari (2018) – 24.65 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Only Mollywood Film To Unleash This Milestone In 2025 After Rekhachithram!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News