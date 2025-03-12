Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani in key roles, continues to put winning numbers on the board, and going by the current pace, there is still fuel left in the tank. After starting the theatrical journey on a decent note, the film displayed strong momentum with each passing day. In the latest update, on day 20, it crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office and joined the league of Rekhachithram. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Officer On Duty is a big hit!

The Jithu Ashraf directorial was theatrically released on February 20, 2025. It opened to positive to mixed reviews from critics, but among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed mostly favorable word-of-mouth. As a result, it managed to cover a good distance after starting its journey at 1.25 crores.

As per the latest update, Officer On Duty has amassed an impressive 27.88 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days. Reportedly, the film carries a budget of 12 crores. Against this cost, it has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 15.88 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film enjoys 132.33% returns, thus securing a hit verdict.

Winning run at the worldwide box office

In India, Officer On Duty has earned 32.89 crore gross (27.88 crore net). Overseas, too, it’s a big success and has earned 17.50 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 50.39 crore gross after 20 days.

With such a winning run, the Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani starrer has become the second Malayalam film of 2025 to cross the 50-crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram was the first Mollywood film to unleash this milestone in 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 27.88 crores

India gross- 32.89 crores

Overseas gross- 17.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 50.39 crores

